When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: Joyce Aston, a West Donegal Township elections judge, urged the board to spread the word about what to do with mail-in ballots. If residents have been mailed a ballot but would rather vote in person on Nov. 3, Aston said the Lancaster County Board of Elections requires voters to void their mail-in ballot either in person or online for their vote to be counted.

Quotable: “I’m getting a lot of phone calls from people who don’t understand. Please do not throw away your mail-in ballots,” Aston said.

Elections information: West Donegal Township has updated its website wdtwp.com to provide information on polling locations, voter registration status, how to void a mail-in ballot and information on how to reach the Lancaster County Board of Elections.

GEARS: Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services executive director David Wendel presented the $1.69 million nonprofit’s 2021 operating budget, predicting a slow recovery, based on the lack of indoor facilities available.

Municipal contribution: Wendel said 17.6% of the GEARS budget comes from municipal contributions. West Donegal provides $100,000, which represents about 2.5% of the township’s general fund budget. West Donegal is obligated to contribute to every year, in accordance with an intermunicipal agreement. Based on a population formula apportioned among participating municipalities, West Donegal’s share is 29%.

West Donegal budget: The township has several outstanding line items in its 2021 budget, which will be resolved by the end of the month. Supervisors anticipate approving their budget for advertisement during the Nov. 9 meeting, Township Manager John Yoder said.