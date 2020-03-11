When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, March 9.

What happened: Officials are planning to change Maytown and West Ridge roads to make the intersection safer.

Background: Drivers going westbound frequently speed, so the change would eliminate a fork in the road to force drivers to make a sharper turn, hopefully slowing them.

Process: Township Manager John Yoder said the township has already gotten the needed approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to change a state highway. After construction on the intersection is complete, ample road signs as well as a barricade will go up until drivers become accustomed to the changes.

Quotable: “PennDOT has even agreed it is a safer approach,” Yoder said.

Truck ban: Also at the meeting, a weight restriction and a semi-truck ban was proposed for Bossler Road between Bainbridge and Hess roads to discourage larger vehicles from passing through.

Software: Supervisors agreed to pay $11,765 for a two-year contract for utility billing software Diversified Billing. After the contract, the software for trash billing would cost $1,100 per year. Currently, the township uses QuickBooks, which is not designed for utility billing.