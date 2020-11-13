When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 9.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a proposed budget for 2021 with no hike in the real estate tax rate.

What it means: The 2021 tax rate remains at 1.8 mills, meaning the tax bill on a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to be $180.

Key figures: The proposed budget is evenly balanced, with both revenues and expenditures at $3.99 million. Property tax revenues will increase by $45,487, due to the new real estate development in the past year. The capital reserve fund lists an increase of 59% from 2020, and the capital parks & open space fund lists an increase of 3.9%.

Police services: Police protection in West Donegal is the largest budgeted expense at $1.67 million. This is an increase of 2.9% from 2020.

Quotable: “Since being on the board and being manager, this is the first time we’ve gotten to a balanced budget. The library stays funded, the chamber stays funded, and GEARS stays funded,” Township Manager John Yoder said.