When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Charity Burkhart, who coordinates the municipal stormwater program for David Miller Associates, gave a presentation on stormwater management fees to the board as part of her yearly update. The board did not make any changes to the fee schedule.

Background: West Donegal is in a five-year permit cycle with the state Department of Environmental Protection, which requires a municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) permit for urbanized areas above a certain population density.

Stormwater fee proposal: Burkhart suggested the township switch to a resident equivalent factor fee. This fee is based on the quantity and type of land residents in the township own.

Why it matters: Currently, the township pays for stormwater infrastructure maintenance and inspections via the capital fund. According to Burkhart, a proportional fee is fairer than raising taxes on all residents at the same rate.

Quotable: “It’s a lot more equitable than the alternative of raising taxes to get more capital funds" Burkhart said.

Auditor’s report: West Donegal supervisors approved the 2020 township auditor’s report, showing general fund revenues for the year were $4.2 million. Taxes made up 71% of revenues, the majority of which came from real estate and local service taxes. Total expenses were $3.4 million, 68% of which were police expenses and township employees’ wages and benefits. The available balance in the general fund at the end of the year was $1.77 million, which is an increase of about $60,000. “The township is in a very healthy position as far as your ending fund balance” said Phil Rudy of the accounting firm White Rudy & Co.