When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, May 11.

What happened: Township officials approved a resolution urging Gov. Tom Wolf to move Lancaster County to the yellow phase of reopening. The resolution passed by supervisors at their meeting held via YouTube livestream does not mean Lancaster County will move to yellow; it is a message to the governor voicing the concern of citizens.

Why it matters: The yellow phase is the first step toward reopening businesses in the county. This includes the reopening of day care centers and retail stores. Some businesses also will be able to bring back employees if teleworking is not an option. The township will continue to encourage common-sense health and safety precautions to protect customers and employees. The resolution did not make any threats to defy state mandates but was highly critical of the Wolf administration’s handling of the crisis.

Trash billing: Supervisors approved a resolution to extend past due penalties on trash bills. The 10% penalty after 30 days is extended to 60 days, and the 18% penalty after 60 days is extended to 180 days.

Budgetary impact: Township Manager John Yoder said that in the worst-case scenario, the expected loss in tax revenue this year due to COVID-19 is $385,000.

Primary election: The June 2 primary election will be held in the lower level of the township building, as Masonic Village’s campus remains closed to the public.