When: Supervisors meeting, June 14.

What happened: The board approved the final development plan for Conoy Crossing lot 131 at 438 Masonic Drive. The lot will contain four townhouse units, nine parking spaces and a 20-foot access driveway in the third phase of a residential neighborhood straddling West Donegal Township and Elizabethtown Borough. This phase contains 29 homes, 22 of which are in West Donegal.

Background: Originally proposed in June 2007, Conoy Crossing is a 35-acre parcel adjacent to Masonic Villages, and it is being developed by Jake Olweiler through a partnership called Conoy Crossing L.P. There will be five phases in total.

Why it matters: Lot 131 is owned by an individual who will rent the townhomes. Water and sewer, which the Department of Environmental Protection has approved, is connected to existing infrastructure at Masonic Villages. Township Manager John Yoder said these units are a step above entry-level in the townhome market, but would not be considered “high-end.”

ARPA funds: The board authorized the creation of a Local Government Investment Trust account where the anticipated American Recovery Plan Act funds will be deposited. West Donegal expects to receive $948,000 in two installments, the first this June and the second in June 2022.