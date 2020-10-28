When: West Donegal supervisors meeting, Oct. 26.

What happened: West Donegal resident Sam Muslin asked the board about the use of profanity in political signs. In response, Township Manager John Yoder said there is nothing in the ordinance limiting the use of profanity in yard signs, but the community members are free to express their concerns. According to solicitor Josele Cleary, this is an issue of free speech, and the only practical limitations on political signs are regarding their size, and that they must be taken down five days after the election.

Budget review: The board reviewed the township’s proposed general fund budget for next year. The proposed budget offers several options on allocation of funds, mostly showing the township with a net gain heading into next year. The board will approve the proposed budget and advertise it at the Nov. 9 board meeting.

COVID-19 impact: The board is still primarily concerned with the potential impacts on projected tax and fee revenues in 2021 as a result of the pandemic. However, West Donegal was not impacted as negatively by COVID-19 as other municipalities, largely due to the nature of residents’ employment.

Quotable: “Most of our residents have been essential workers, in some way, shape or form” said Jennifer Rabuck, office manager.