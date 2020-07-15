When: West Donegal Township Supervisors meeting, July 13.

What happened: The board heard Dave Abel and Bernadette Hohenadel of DAS Companies Inc. review a petition to rezone the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, best known for its Star Barn Village.

Background: Over a year ago, estate executives decided that a limited commercial zoning district would allow them to accomplish their plans for future development of the property so it can be more broadly marketed as a historical attraction. Currently, the property is zoned as a rural district. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of amending the zoning ordinance, so the team is pleading their case yet again.

Why it matters: The estate’s main function will remain as an event venue; it will be used to showcase rural and agricultural history and historical structures from around Lancaster County. Abel has owned the property for 35 years and plans to honor the integrity and beauty of the estate and the surrounding neighborhood.

Quotable: “We are creating one of the most iconic treasures not only in West Donegal Township, Lancaster County, but in the state, and in the world,” Abel said.

What’s next: Due to the complexity of obtaining the proper paperwork, as well as the construction itself, it will be about five years before this project is complete. The estate’s plans call for a traffic study to find the most efficient locations for entrance/exit roads. There will be a public hearing and petition in two weeks.