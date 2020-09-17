When: West Donegal supervisors meeting, Sept. 14.

What happened: The board approved the purchase of a new fire engine for Rheems Fire Department. The new vehicle will be a dual-purpose truck, with a greater cargo capacity equipped for both firefighting gear as well as rescue equipment.

Quotable: “If we’re returning from an accident and we (also) have a fire, we can handle it. If the fire piece is out of service, this one can run in its place,” said Chuck Stanford, chief at Rheems Fire Department.

Cost: The board allocated $100,000 from the fire and EMS fund for the new vehicle. Before this request, there was over $800,000 in capital reserve in the fire and EMS fund, half of which is typically allocated to Rheems, Township Manager John Yoder said.