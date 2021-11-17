When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 8.

What happened: The board approved a policy that will allow roadmaster Todd Garber to keep the township vehicle at his home in Manheim. Garber is on call 24/7 for issues that require in-person attention regarding West Donegal roads and bridges. This policy will allow him to respond directly to the scene without the need to exchange vehicles at the township building. The policy specifically maintains that the vehicle will not be for personal use.

Board vote: After one resident expressed concern about the excessive wear that will be done to the vehicle, the policy was approved by a vote of 3-1; Roger Snyder being the lone opposing vote.

Why it matters: The roadmaster immediately responds to calls such as downed trees and utility poles, flooded roadways, snow-related issues. He also provides assistance to the fire and police departments when needed, with many of these calls being time-sensitive.

Budget and taxes: The board approved the 2022 budget for advertisement, with no anticipated tax increases.

Key figures: The 2022 tax rate remains at 1.8 mills, meaning the tax bill on a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to be $180. The township received a boost in revenue from this year’s real estate transfer tax; the budgeted amount was $200,000, but due to major property exchanges in the industrial park, the township is anticipating over $800,000.

Chamber of Commerce: The board agreed to make a one-time contribution of $2,000 to the Elizabethtown Area Chamber of Commerce. This additional funding will help the Chamber stabilize operations and return to full-time staffing, according to Chamber Vice President Toni Tice.

Fire department: Rheems resident Robert Ricedorf raised his concerns over Rheems Fire Department spending, once again during public comment. Ricedorf said that Mount Joy Township intends to activate a coordinating committee that would meet with Rheems Fire Department throughout the year to assess their spending practices; he would like West Donegal to do the same. The board made no comment on the issue, to Ricedorf’s disappointment.

Quotable: “We have no official stance, but it is not a dead issue” said Chairman Doug Hottenstein.