When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 23.
What happened: Supervisors approved a trash collection contract with Waste Management. The company’s bid of $135.60 per unit for the first year was the lowest of three bids received. Republic Services’ bid was $149.40, and Eagle Disposal’s bid was $215.76. The township’s current contract with Waste Management expires Dec. 31 and has a unit cost of $110 per year.
Comparison: Township Manager John O. Yoder III said West Donegal Township’s newly contracted rate is similar to what neighboring Elizabethtown Borough and Mount Joy Township pay, which is $130 to $140. He noted, though, the amount of trash allowed by neighbors is different. Elizabethtown Borough allows two trash containers, while Mount Joy Township allows four containers. West Donegal allows three.
Second year: The bid is for the first year of a two-year contract. The second year’s price is adjusted for inflation using the consumer price index and other costs under a formula developed by the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority, Yoder said.
Other business: Supervisors heard presentations about applying for grants to reduce erosion from farms as well as a proposal to move the township’s defined-contribution pension plan from a money market into mutual funds that have some risk but the potential for greater returns; no action was taken on either matter.
Budget: Supervisors also heard a presentation about the proposed 2020 budget, which includes removal of a contribution of $8,260 to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. The Northwest Lancaster County Regional Police Department has provided an officer to that task force. But the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, which runs the task force, recently reassigned that officer as well as officers from Pequea Township, Ephrata and West Hempfield Township police departments, citing a lack of financial support from their sending municipalities.
— Dan Robrish, Elizabethtown Advocate