When: West Donegal supervisors workshop, Jan. 25.

What happened: The board approved a request to change the township ordinance to include a stop sign on Freys Road where it intersects with Chestnut Run, in the Bishop Woods development.

Why it matters: West Donegal resident Beth Williams, a member of the homeowners’ association’s board of directors, spoke on behalf of residents of Bishop Woods. A new section of the development has extended Freys Road, making it more convenient for through-travel. Williams said this has increased traffic volume as well as motorists’ speed.

What’s next: The ordinance change must be advertised for at least 20 days before the stop sign can be put in place.

Other news: Phil Dunn was appointed to a five-year term as a member of the Elizabethtown Area Community Services Authority.