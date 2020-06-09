When: West Donegal Township Supervisors meeting, via YouTube livestream, June 8.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a plan to rebuild the McDonald’s restaurant on the site of an existing one at 1284 S. Market St., Elizabethtown.

Scope of plan: Mike Jeitner, representing Bohler Engineering, said the reconstruction project will modernize the interior and exterior and improve traffic flow from the drive-thru lanes. He said 70% of the restaurant’s business comes from its drive-thru, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic its sales are even higher. A shared exit lane for the restaurant and the adjacent Giant supermarket will be both safer and easier for drivers coming from both establishments, Jeitner said. The front of the building will face South Market Street.

Timeline: Construction is projected to begin by the end of the year and will take up to 130 days.