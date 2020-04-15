When: West Donegal supervisors meeting, April 13.

What happened: During a meeting livestreamed on YouTube, township supervisors approved an emergency disaster declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with this declaration, the board approved a resolution to extend the property tax penalty period until Nov. 30.

Why it matters: The declaration gives the township access to federal and state disaster funding to aid local response to the pandemic, and the measure stands until it is rescinded by the board.

Property tax: Supervisors approved the extension for the property tax penalty period as a response to growing unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supervisors said they hope the extension will help ease the burden of the widespread loss of income during this time. Township Manager John Yoder said he expects 80-85% of West Donegal taxes to be paid by the end of April because most are held in escrow.

Quotable: “What we’re doing is extending the time frame for that remaining 20-15% to come in penalty free,” Yoder said.

Primary election: Supervisors approved a request to use the lower level of the township building to host Voting District No. 3 for the June 2 primary election. Masonic Village usually hosts this voting district, but its campus is closed to the public indefinitely.

Public comment: Residents may voice any questions or concerns by email at info@wdtwp.com.