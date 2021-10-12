There wasn’t an empty seat in the West Donegal Township Building on Monday night as more than 50 residents and a handful of R.E. Pierson employees filled the room to hear the verdict on the proposed expansion of the Pierson quarry in the village of Rheems.

After a lengthy and emotional public comment section, township supervisors voted 3-1 to approve the rezoning of 30 acres of agricultural land to a mining and natural extraction district.

The 30 acres sits near the intersection of Heisey Quarry and Landis Road.

Sixteen residents, many of whom have lived in the area for decades, spoke out against the rezoning. Their concerns included property damage due to exacerbated sinkholes, cracks in foundations and a reduced water table. One resident pointed out that the burden of proof of property damage will be on the homeowner, and that property values will surely decline. Others said that increased air pollution has forced residents to install radon pumps, and the original zoning was made for a reason. Some echoed similar complaints, arguing that R.E. Pierson is an out-of-state company and has no investment in the community, is unresponsive to these concerns, and has a history of regulatory infractions.

Rick Caranfa, vice president of Akens Engineering Associates, and attorney Erik Hume attended representing R.E. Pierson, which is based in Bridgeport, N.J. Caranfa explained that quarrying is a highly regulated industry with frequent and thorough inspections. He said that there have only been “eight infractions since 2008, and with over 100 inspections since then, that's actually pretty good.” Caranfa also stated that this is a local operation, and 90% of the mined limestone stays in Pennsylvania.

Hume explained that the Lancaster County Planning Commission unanimously voted to recommend this rezoning because of how noninvasive the project is. It is an expansion on an existing operation, and there will be no new driveways or access roads paved.

Supervisor Roger Snyder made a motion to reject the ordinance, which did not receive a second. Ralph Horne made a motion to approve the ordinance, which Eric Kreider seconded. Horne, Kreider and Doug Hottenstein voted in favor, and Snyder voted against. Supervisor Philip Dunn was absent from the meeting.