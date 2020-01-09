When: Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Supervisors agreed to offer $4,000 to the Northwest Lancaster County Regional Police Department for a 2013 Ford SUV formerly used as a police car. If the police commission accepts the offer, the township plans to use it for code enforcement, zoning and general office travel.
Next step: The police commission can decide whether to accept or reject the offer. The commission consists of supervisors from both West Donegal and Mount Joy townships; this year, West Donegal has two members of the commission and Mount Joy Township has three.
Reorganization: Ralph Horne, who was elected in November, returned to the board after a hiatus of several years. He replaces John Martin II, who did not seek another term. Roger Snyder was elected chairman of the board and Doug Hottenstein as vice chairman. Supervisor Phil Dunn was named secretary and Supervisor Eric Kreider was named treasurer; Township Manager John O. Yoder III was named assistant secretary/treasurer. Hottenstein and Kreider were named as West Donegal’s members of the police commission.
Traffic safety: Yoder said an issue raised in the public comment part of the meeting was an article in the Jan. 5 Sunday LNP about a safety problem with drivers using the shoulder of South Market Street to access the gas station entrance to the Giant Food Store, driving past the entrance and exit to Siegrist Automotive a few yards away. An employee of Siegrist Automotive told LNP that he had witnessed drivers moving on the shoulder, ignoring the flashing lights of the extended stop sign on a school bus. In the article, Yoder told LNP that it was the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s responsibility because Market Street is a state highway. Yoder told the Elizabethtown Advocate that he would check with PennDOT and the school bus company to reach a resolution.