When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: The board approved the 2022 budget, with no tax increases.

Key figures: The total revenues for 2021 are $4.16 million, and expenses are $4.15 million, giving the township a net income of $12,000. The 2022 tax rate remains at 1.8 mills, meaning the tax bill on a property assessed at $100,000 would continue to be $180. The budget for this year’s real estate transfer tax was $200,000, but due to major property exchanges in the industrial park, the township anticipates over $800,000.

Personnel change: Township Supervisor and Secretary Philip Dunn will be retiring from the board after six years of service. He will be replaced by Richard Gibble, a retired state police trooper. Gibble’s term will begin Jan. 3.