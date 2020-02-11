When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 10.
What happened: The owner of the Star Barn and Ironstone Ranch described his plans for the property and why he is seeking new zoning as neighbors pleaded with him to install an entrance from Route 230 to keep traffic off Newville Road.
The plan: David Abel said he wants to develop the 275 acres he owns in a way that is “respecting the land, respecting the property.” He is seeking a zoning change that would allow his property to hold public events without going to the township for permission for each event.
Other options: Abel noted that with existing zoning, he would be allowed to do things that are far more disruptive, such as building a development of 250 homes, or putting a chicken farm or a hog farm there. He noted that he has purchased a junkyard that had been operating along Newville Road for many years and that he could have allowed the junkyard operation to continue. He said he had been presenting plans to the township for six years and had not gotten opposition from neighbors until now.
Quotable: “If we want to run the junkyard and smash cars and rent it out, we have the right to do that,” Abel said.
Neighbors: A number of residents of Newville Road told Abel that they liked what he was doing with his property, but they wanted visitors to come in directly from Route 230, not via Newville Road, which they said has been jammed with traffic during major events. Newville Road resident Sam Allen told Abel he thought Abel’s property is “a national treasure” but wanted to keep the traffic it generates off his road.
Quotable: "Why doesn’t a national treasure have a nice, big entrance off of a major highway?" Allen asked.
Next steps: The request for a zoning change must have a public hearing, which Township Manager John O. Yoder III said is tentatively scheduled for March 9.
Other business: Supervisors voted unanimously to approve sending a letter to state legislators opposing Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to fund state police by charging all municipalities in the state for it, regardless of whether they pay for local police or depend on state police for all law enforcement. West Donegal spends $1.6 million a year — 39% of the township budget — for its share of a regional police force shared with Mount Joy Township. Wolf’s proposal would cost the township another $44,000 a year if adopted. The letter said Wolf’s proposal would cause townships like West Donegal that pays for local police to be subsidizing municipalities that do not pay for local police.
— Dan Robrish, Elizabethtown Advocate