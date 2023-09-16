When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 11. Chair Doug Hottenstein and Supervisor Ralph Horne were absent.

What happened: Township Manager John Yoder presented the board of supervisors with an early draft of the 2024 general budget. The township does not plan to raise taxes, keeping the rate at 1.8 mills.

By the numbers: For a property assessed at $200,000, the township tax would be $360. Yoder said tax income has remained steady for the township. Other highlights of the potential budget include a 1.77% increase in income at $4.7 million and total expenses at $4.67 million, leaving a net income of around $31,500. That may change due to staff salary increases, pushing the net income close to zero, which is where the township wants to be, Yoder said.

What’s next: A second draft of the budget will be presented in two weeks at the supervisor workshop along with a first draft of small fund budgets, including parks and recreation, bridges and capital reserve funds.

Comprehensive plan: Supervisors presented a draft of the Northwestern Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan, including provisions for Pierson Quarry, west of Rheems. The plan will allow “reasonable expansion” of the quarry for natural resource extraction but includes a stipulation to consider adjacent land uses when new developments and rezonings are proposed near the quarry. A hearing for the plan will be held at an undetermined date in October.

Emergency services: A public fee hearing for the Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County (MESA) will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church. MESA was formed as a government-controlled emergency services authority to replace the privately owned Northwest EMS. The hearing will only address the fees charged by MESA, Yoder said.

Trash complaints: Supervisors discussed operation of trash services by Republic Services. The township is in its first year of the three-year contract with the company, and it’s been a bumpy road, Yoder said. Republic Services struggles with staffing. On Mondays, which is when half of the township gets its trash picked up, there’s a greater rate of employees calling off. West Donegal is not the only township experiencing issues, Yoder said.

Quotable: “We’ve made our concerns known,” Yoder said. “When we jump up and down and stomp our feet, it gets a little better for a while.”

Other business: Supervisors showed pictures of the township’s new Western Star 10-ton dump truck, which cost $200,000. The board also approved an ordinance to establish a speed of 25 mph on Greenbriar Drive between Poplar Path and Boston Road. The speed, which can now be monitored by police, has remained the same since 2015.

Next meeting: The board meets again at 7 p.m. Sept. 25 for a work session.