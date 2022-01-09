When: West Donegal supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Supervisors reorganized the duties of elected officials on the board for 2022. Continuing their roles will be Doug Hottenstein as chairperson; Roger Snyder, vice chairperson; Eric Kreider, treasurer; and John Yoder, assistant secretary/treasurer. Newly elected Supervisor Richard Gibble will serve as secretary.

Other appointments: Special interest delegations for the supervisors include: Ralph Horn, roads; Snyder, zoning; Gibble, administration; Kreider, parks, and Hottenstein, information technology. In these positions, they help give residents direction when they have questions for the board. The board tabled the appointment of a supervisor to the Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services board until next month.

Other news: The board approved the township fee schedule for 2022 and the Internal Revenue Services’ standard business mileage rate of 58.5 cents per mile. In 2021, it was 56 cents per mile.