When: West Donegal supervisors meeting, April 11.

What happened: The board approved a resolution in support of the possible formation of a regional municipal authority to administer emergency medical services in northwest Lancaster County. This approval does not lock the township into any agreement, but it provides an option in consideration for future planning as Northwest EMS faces financial challenges.

Why it matters: Each municipality would have at least one seat on the authority, which would centralize ambulance funding and streamline services. The regional authority committee is asking for a nonbinding agreement from interested municipalities by June 1 and seeks a commitment of three to five years.

Library contribution: Township supervisors approved a one-time contribution of $14,000 to the Elizabethtown Public Library for capital improvements to its HVAC system. This money will come from the township’s general fund.

Why it matters: This contribution represents 25% of the value of all capital projects proposed by the library in its March 3 letter. The library serves three other municipalities: Mount Joy and Conoy townships and Elizabethtown Borough.

Public meeting livestream: The board agreed to suspend livestreaming public meetings via YouTube for the next month and encourage interested citizens to attend in person.