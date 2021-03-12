When: West Donegal Township supervisors meeting, March 8.

What happened: The board approved revising the township ordinance to officially recognize the three fire departments serving West Donegal Township. They are Friendship Fire Department of Elizabethtown, Rheems Fire Department and Bainbridge Fire Department. This revision allows West Donegal to codify the three fire districts and assign first due call fire departments for each district.

Why it matters: The ordinance had previously recognized just Rheems Fire Department, even though the Elizabethtown department covers roughly half the township. This revision will not change the areas each fire department responds to, but rather formally establishes where each department is first due.

Other news: The board approved revising the township ordinance to allow an outside party to manage the township’s pensions. This revision will be advertised, and further action will be taken during the board meeting on April 12.