When: West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, March 16.

What happened: A streambank restoration project planned for an area of Main Street park in Reinholds will be able to move forward without West Cocalico Township paying for it.

Background: Project planners would like to rearrange the upper section of the original project area, where a property owner removed some trees. The price tag? Around $15,000, Matt Kofroth of the Lancaster County Conservation District told the board in February. At the time, board members had wondered whether the township would need to contribute.

Update: During the March 16 meeting, Kofroth reported he “was able to get all of the necessary funds needed” for the project intended to limit erosion.

Public works: The board approved a road contract with New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. for $151,678.46, and a sealcoat contract to Martin Paving Inc. for $102,742.46. The board also voted to approve paying $2,250 to local engineering firm RETTEW for a linear hydrologic study at Hackman Road Bridge. Roadmaster Tom Showalter said the township’s public works department recently completed two sections of the walking trail at Chapel Gate Park and cleaned some graffiti off of a pavilion there. Crews also groomed the ballfield at Schoeneck Park.