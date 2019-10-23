When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 15.
What happened: Supervisors proposed a $3.26 million budget for 2020 with no tax increase.
The vote: Supervisors James Stoner and Jeff Sauder, with Leon Eby absent, voted to open the budget for public inspection. The proposed spending plan is posted on the township website.
Major project: The board earmarked $399,384 for the Mill Road bridge project. The total bridge replacement cost will be just over $248,000, and construction is slated to be finished by the end of February, Township Manager Carolyn Hildebrand said after the meeting.
Revenues: The township will take in around $1 million in real estate tax revenue. The tax rate will remain at 1.91 mills. The homeowner who has a property assessment of $100,000 would pay $191 per year.
Expenditures: Police costs, at $915,448, are the greatest share of the budget. The township contracts with Ephrata Police Department for police services. By contrast, street cleaning accounts for $30,000, street lighting is $59,600 and snow removal is $63,670.
Public services: The township is funding the following services: fire protection, $105,500; parks, $28,450; libraries, $27,870; and ambulance/rescue, $5,000.
Quotable: “There’s always something behind door number one that you don’t know,” Stoner said.
Reserve fund: At the end of 2019, the township expects to have $265,041 to roll over into next year.
What’s next: The board plans to adopt the budget when it meets Nov. 19.
