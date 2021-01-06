When: West Cocalico Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: At their reorganizational meeting, supervisors reelected James Stoner as chair and Leon Eby as vice chair.

Professional services: The board reappointed Josele Cleary, of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell and Kane, as solicitor and Mel Newcomer, of Kluxen, Newcomer, Dreisbach, as Zoning Hearing Board solicitor. The township will continue to use Rettew Associates as engineer, and Spencer SEO Services as primary sewage enforcement officer with Dave Lockard as an alternate. Mack Engineering will serve as the township’s zoning/vector officer firm.

Meetings: Supervisors meetings will continue to be held, in general, on the first Thursday and third Tuesday of each month, though specific meeting dates are published on the township’s website. The board will meet again Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.