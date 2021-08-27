When: West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: Township supervisors approved the advertisement of a new zoning district called agricultural industrial. The proposed zoning district is designed for businesses processing an agricultural product. In particular, John F. Martin & Sons meat and cheese company would be in the new agricultural industrial zone. Another business impacted by the change is Denver Cold Storage, which deals with frozen, refrigerated and dry supply-chain needs.

Why it matters: These businesses wanted to make small changes to their businesses without having to go before the zoning board. For example, John F. Martin & Sons was looking to be able to offer child care to its employees, an employee cafeteria and vehicle inspection services only for employees. These changes are technically not allowed under the current zoning. Without the proposed zoning changes, these businesses have threatened to move out of the township, and they have been “great to have here,” Township Manager Carolyn Hildebrand said. Township officials have stated their position is to maintain the rural nature of the area while allowing the businesses to thrive.

Next step: Lancaster County Planning Commission will review the zoning proposal in September with potential adoption by West Cocalico supervisors in October.

Graffiti: Supervisors approved paying for the Chapel Gate and Main Street parks anti-graffiti coating on bricks.