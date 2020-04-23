When: West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, April 21.

What happened: Supervisors voted to approve giving residents an extension on requirements to have on-lot sewer systems pumped and inspected under an existing plan to ensure the systems are working properly. The plan, previously approved by supervisors last year, involves three zones with different annual deadlines for all township on-lot sewer facilities to be inspected on a three-year cycle.

Deadline change: The original deadline for property owners in District 2 was June 30. The new deadline is Aug. 30.

Township rationale: In comments April 22, Township Manager Carolyn Hildebrand said the grace period allows for property owners to delay this work at a time when social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic makes everything harder. “We recognize that these are unusual times,” Hildebrand said. “People are struggling.”

Sewer inspection requirements: Under the existing plan, residents must use one of the township’s approved sewer hauling companies and pay appropriate inspection fees. More details are available on the township website.