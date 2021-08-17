When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 5.

What happened: The supervisors talked about zoning changes at John F. Martin & Sons, 55 Lower Hillside Road, Stevens, and the area around this property. West Cocalico is working on a new ordinance called “Agricultural Industrial.” The supervisors will have it as an action item on the Aug. 17 agenda.

Background: The process began last winter and will include Denver Cold Storage. Currently, these businesses are in what the township calls the OS Woodland District. Some businesses wanted to make small changes without having to go before the zoning board. For example, John F. Martin wants to be able to offer child care and vehicle inspection services for its employees only. It also wants a cafeteria for employees. These changes are technically not allowed under the current zoning.

Quotable: “The district that they are in is not very conducive for them to run their businesses there,” township manager Carolyn Hildebrand said. “We want to try and support them; they’ve been in this township for many years. They've been great residents here and we want to try and allow them to run their businesses without having a big impact on their neighbors, but we want them to be able to run their businesses.”

Looking ahead: The township wants to allow these businesses to be able to offer some benefits to their employees and allow them to expand if so desired, Hildebrand said. If this new ordinance was not developed they could move out of the township, she said.

Writing on the wall: There was a lot of discussion about graffiti in Chapel Gate Park in the Chapel Gate development in Reinholds. Supervisors approved having graffiti removed and there was some discussion putting in anti-graffiti coding on the brick. They will add the anti-graffiti coding to the Aug. 17 meeting.