When: Supervisors meeting, Nov. 19.
What happened: The intersection at Line Road and Indiantown Road may have a four-way stop in place by Christmas, township roadmaster Tom Showalter told the board.
Background: A state Department of Transportation study showed the intersection of Shoeneck Road and Indiantown Road did not warrant a four-way stop, but the Line/Indiantown intersection did, said Township Manager Carolyn Hildebrand.
Quotable: “I was very surprised,” Hildebrand said, adding she is waiting to hear how PennDOT made that determination, wondering why one intersection did not warrant a four-way stop where the other did.
Budget approval: Supervisors passed a final 2020 budget with total revenues and expenses of $3.29 million. The balanced budget does not include any tax increase.
Policing: The largest single budget expense is police services at over $900,000. Earlier this year, supervisors signed a renewed contract with Ephrata Police Department.