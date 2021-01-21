When: West Cocalico Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 19.

What happened: In a report from Ephrata police Chief John Petrick, West Cocalico supervisors reviewed two recent animal-related incidents: a dognapping and the killing of a cat. The first case has led to federal charges for two individuals who robbed a breeder in West Cocalico and stole several puppies. As of Jan. 20, Ephrata police confirmed that all five puppies have been recovered and returned to the owners.

Cat killing: In the additional animal cruelty case reported Jan. 2, a cat was found dead after being shot with a carbon crossbow arrow. Petrick said that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has pledged a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Other police news: Speaking of a plan to equip police officers with body cameras, Petrick said the department will go ahead regardless of state funding under pending grants. “It’s going to happen,” he said, calling the move a pledge toward full transparency and trust in the community.

Operations: Supervisors agreed to consider buying a replacement dump truck with a four-wheel-drive system. Roadmaster Tom Showalter presented estimates of $103,000 for a four-wheel-drive-truck and $84,000 for a two-wheel-drive truck. Board members noted a four-wheel-drive truck would only slightly exceed what has been budgeted for the purchase for 2021.