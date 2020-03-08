When: West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, March 5.
What happened: West Cocalico supervisors discussed traffic safety at two Indiantown Road intersections, one with Line Road and one with Schoeneck Road. Late last year, the Line Road intersection got a new four-way stop. Flashing lights installed to warn drivers of the change are coming down soon under state Department of Transportation regulations. Meanwhile, township officials are concerned with high accident rates at Schoeneck Road, which is a two-way stop. The township is pursuing a PennDOT audit to see if a four-way stop can be added there.
Police: Ephrata Police Lt. Tom Shumaker said the department will keep the township apprised of accident rates at the two intersections.
Coronavirus: Later in the police report, Shumaker suggested residents should seek data on COVID-19 through direct Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resources and not media reports. “They'll talk you through things like preventative measures. It helps put things in perspective,” he said.
Quotable: “If it becomes more prevalent, we will take whatever action we can.” — supervisors chair James Stoner
Next steps: Shumaker and township officials agreed that best prevention practices include hand-washing and limiting public contact. Stoner said remote township meetings are a possibility if warranted.