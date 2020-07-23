When: West Cocalico supervisors meeting, July 21.

What happened: Supervisors discussed traffic safety concerns where Indiantown Road intersects with Schoeneck and Line roads. Vehicle crashes have occurred since new stop signs were installed.

Background: The Line Road intersection recently got new four-way stop signs installed, and the Schoeneck Road intersection is only a two-way stop. Township officials are petitioning the state Department of Transportation to consider a four-way stop there.

Police report: Lt. Tom Shumaker, Ephrata’s interim police chief, said the department observed one vehicle accident at each of the two intersections within the past month.

Next steps: Supervisors will continue to monitor traffic accident data in the area, and they have asked PennDOT to reinstall temporary flashing lights at the new stops as a reminder to the new traffic patterns.

Fireworks: Supervisors also reviewed data on fireworks complaints following the July 4 holiday. Board Chair James Stoner suggested the small number of complaints this year means a new noise ordinance passed last year is working.