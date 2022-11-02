When: West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 6.

What: The board approved spending $8,125 for a feasibility study to consider extending the Warwick to Ephrata Rail Trail through West Cocalico Township and the surrounding communities.

Why it’s important: Denver Borough received a 50/50 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to cover half of the $65,000 cost of the trail feasibility study. Denver approached West Cocalico Township, East Cocalico Township and Adamstown Borough, proposing that the four municipalities split the remaining $32,500 evenly among them. The approved motion also stated that West Cocalico was willing to pay up to $10,834, or one-third of the study cost, if one of the other municipalities did not agree to pay.

ARPA distribution: The board distributed American Rescue Plan Act funds to organizations that provide a service to the community. The total distribution was $190,000 and included $50,000 each to Reinholds Fire Company, Schoeneck Fire Company and Reinholds Community Ambulance Association. The Adamstown Area Library and the Cocalico Creek Watershed Association each received $20,000. These funds were in addition to the annual donations the township gives each of the organizations.

Hackman Road study: The board approved a payment of $1,450 in engineering fees for the Hackman Road culvert project. These fees are for an impact study on bog turtle habitat. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, bog turtles are the smallest species of turtle in North America, measuring no more than 4.5 inches long and live in wetlands. They were listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1997 due to a reduction of critical habitat. This habitat reduction has been partially caused by land-use changes, such as residential and commercial development. The ESA requires special procedures for the development of threatened species habitats, including an assessment of the likely impacts on the species and developing a habitat conservation plan to mitigate the effects of the development before a developer is issued a permit to proceed.

Tax penalty: The board passed a resolution to waive the 10% late payment penalty fee on real estate taxes for the first year of property ownership. This resolution is to address the issue of late payments from residents due to bills not being properly received at a new address.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet again at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in the township meeting room at 156B W Main St., Reinholds.