When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 21.
What happened: Supervisors voted to approve the rezoning of 11 acres of land along Route 897 and North Windy Mansion Road from industrial use to village center. The zoning change offers potential to accommodate a church fellowship center.
The proposal: Matthew Creme of law firm Nikolaus and Hohenadel LLP, representing Muddy Creek Mennonite Fellowship Center, presented information to the board on a proposal to develop the land, saying proposed buildings and event space on the lot would offer some “protection” for the adjacent village center district from large-scale industrial uses. The center would be for wedding and other church-related events. Creme said the applicant will still have to go through the entire land development process with the township in the future. Both Lancaster County Planning Commission and the township Planning Commission have recommended approving the rezoning of the parcel, Creme said.
Quotable: “This is really the very first step,” Creme said.
Public comment: Robert and Beryl Grasser, who live near the lot, asked questions about parking, public water and sewer, and whether the building will have windows. Supervisor Chairman James Stoner said a township sewer plant nearby would extend public sewer to the site, and construction of the system will likely start in 2021 if the land use is approved.
Next steps: Since the board approved the rezoning, the applicant representatives will visit the township Zoning Hearing Board with detailed building plans.