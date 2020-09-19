When: West Cocalico supervisors meeting, Sept. 15.

What happened: Township supervisors approved two agricultural land-use applications by residents: one for the Elvin Hoover property, which would consolidate two farming lots into a single lot of over 100 acres, and one for the Arthur Detwiler property, where the applicant wants to remove a failing runoff pipe on his land and put up a new poultry hatchery building near the intersection of Windy Mansion and Blainsport roads.

Background: The pipe on the Detwiler property proceeds through a neighbor’s lot, meaning that an abrupt cutoff at the property line could pose issues. After discussion, the board decided to sign a plan in which the landowner will pay for a replacement pipe for the area in question, and the township will install it. What the township will do about the pipe on the neighbor’s land is not yet determined.

Other business: Supervisors said they expect roads damaged by Sunoco pipeline project to be repaved soon. From 2016 to the end of 2019, Sunoco had been using portions of Shenk’s Mill, Furnace Hill, Lane and White Hall roads as part of ongoing work on the Mariner East II pipeline that traverses West Cocalico and Clay townships in Lancaster County. The plan to repave roads is held by the Public Utilities Commission, said Township Manager Carolyn Hildebrand, with a 40-day timeline for review. Supervisors said they hope the paperwork comes right back to the township so the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., can begin work.