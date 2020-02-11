When: Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 6.
What happened: Supervisors awarded a contract to farm 13 acres adjoining the township’s new sewer facilities on Creamery Road. Myron Martin was the highest bidder, and he will pay $27.50 per acre per month to farm the land.
Traffic: Supervisors agreed to seek a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation safety study for the intersection of Schoeneck and Indiantown roads. The board has been worried about the intersection for months and applied to get a four-way stop there, but PennDOT did not approve it.
Drug task force: Supervisors voted to withhold a contribution of roughly $7,200 to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, citing an effort by municipalities to seek a new funding formula and an understanding with Lancaster County Commissioners.
Recognition: Ephrata Police Department Lt. Tom Shumaker commended roadmaster Tom Showalter for his assistance in clearing roadways to transport a wounded child after a Jan. 18 storm.
— Justin Stoltzfus, LNP Correspondent