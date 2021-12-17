When: West Cocalico supervisors meeting, Nov 16.

What happened: Township supervisors adopted a $3.37 million budget without a tax increase, maintaining the real estate tax rate of 1.91 mills, or $191 per $100,000 of assessed value. Township Manager Carolyn Hildebrand said the 2022 budget is balanced without a transfer from reserves.

Quotable: “We are carrying over some money for purchases that were in the budget this year but did not happen due to supply chain issues. The items were ordered but have not been received or paid for yet,” Hildebrand said.

Major expenses: The budget includes an expenditure of $975,330 for contracted police services from Ephrata Police Department; this figure is based on the township’s contract with the police department and is an increase of $10,241 over this year’s amount. A tractor with mower and snow plow attachments will be purchased for $69,245. Hildebrand said public works projects include completing the Chapel Gate Park boardwalk replacement project, sealing the Schoeneck Park parking lot and some work on the Schoeneck Park walking trail.

Roads: Road improvement projects have not yet been determined. “We have some thoughts as to where we might want to spend the money allocated for road work but we have not made a definitive decision because sometimes the winter wreaks havoc on a road that requires us to do work on that road instead,” she said.

Community support: West Cocalico plans to donate $5,000 to Reinholds Community Ambulance, which is the same amount as this year, and will maintain its donations to the two fire departments serving the township —Reinholds Fire Company and Schoeneck Fire Company — at the same level as 2021.