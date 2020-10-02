When: West Cocalico supervisors meeting, Oct. 1.

What happened: Township supervisors welcomed a new police chief, John Petrick of Ephrata Police Department, which patrols West Cocalico. The board also approved the advertisement of a 2021 balanced budget of just over $3 million, with no tax increase.

New chief: Petrick, former chief of police administration at Penn State University, has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience. For a time he was police chief for Patton Township in Centre County. He replaces William Harvey, who resigned as Ephrata police chief last year. Since Harvey’s departure, Lt. Thomas Shumaker had served as interim chief.

Budget: The proposed budget will be advertised for 30 days before final approval.

Road safety: The board discussed intersections of Indiantown and Line roads and Indiantown and Schoeneck roads. A new four-way stop at Indiantown and Line is still not being universally acknowledged by vehicles. Police and officials discussed seeing cars and trucks blow through the new stop, and some cars “running dark” without headlights at night. Roadmaster Tom Showalter reported public works crews have added the word “stop” and line painting on the road at the intersection.