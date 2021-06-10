When: West Cocalico Township Supervisors meeting, June 3, live.

What happened: Township supervisors agreed to work with East Penn Railroad on road repairs at the Galen Hall Road rail crossing.

Background: The railroad crossing is in “horrendous shape,” Township Manager Carolyn Hildebrand said. It is difficult to drive through the railroad easement without hitting a pothole and some of the potholes are deep, she said. The road surface at the crossing has deteriorated for several years, and some drivers avoid the road because of its poor condition.

Quotable: “We’ve been working with East Penn Railroad on the railroad crossing on our roads and have been able to have a very good working relationship with them. When we’re ready to do roadwork, we can come in and work together to upgrade the crossing and make it really nice. And the railroad asked us if we could work with them on Galen Hall because it is so awful,” Hildebrand said June 4 during a phone interview.

What’s next: East Penn will contact the state Department of Transportation, which maintains Galen Hall Road, about closing it for repairs. The township and East Penn did not talk about cost for the project, but the railroad agreed to pay West Cocalico for time and materials.