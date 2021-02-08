Ephrata police

When: West Cocalico supervisors meeting, Feb. 4.

What happened: Supervisors reviewed recent police activity as Chief John Petrick of the Ephrata Police Department provided a police report of township coverage, noting there were 135 calls during January.

Details: This included five burglar alarm cases, seven animal-related cases, four crashes without injury and one crash with injury. In a collision at Line and Indiantown roads, Petrick said, two cars collided after both drivers stopped at a four-way stop, but eventually chose the same moment to accelerate again.

Finance: Carolyn Hildebrand, the township’s manager and treasurer, was optimistic about the state of the township’s finances. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act payment to the township of $94,000, she said, may be stuck in the mail, with federal offices saying they mailed it Dec. 18.

Public works by the numbers: Roadmaster Tom Showalter provided a list of resources expended in the snowstorm Jan. 31-Feb. 2: 206 hours of work, 1,788 miles traveled with seven pieces of equipment, 466 gallons of fuel burned, and 152 tons of salt used.

Stormwater: In stormwater project news, supervisors heard from Matt Kofroth of the Lancaster County Conservation District about a potential fix to a streambank restoration originally done in 2017 by the Main Street park in Reinholds. Planners, he said, would like to rearrange the upper section of the project area since a property owner removed some trees and there are some flow issues happening. The project cost would be around $15,000, he said, and the the conservation district will look to all stakeholders for donations. Kofroth agreed that the district will be bringing more information to the township in the future.

