When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 5.
What happened: Some West Cocalico residents are digging into the details of a proposed noise ordinance set for adoption in early October.
Background: Supervisors last month unveiled a plan to adopt a new ordinance aimed partly at loud fireworks but including other noises heard beyond property boundaries.
Reaction: Township resident Jennifer Murray, who petitioned the board to do something about the noise after her dog was traumatized, said the most egregious noise has decreased a bit since neighbors heard about the pending noise ordinance. Resident Jennifer Fritz sought clarification on how far officials will go to enforce certain noises such as lawn mowing, home construction and diesel trucks.
Officials respond: Board Chairman James J. Stoner said operating a lawn mower after 9 p.m. is not a good idea, adding common sense should prevail. “Everybody has their right to sleep.” But Vice Chair Leon Eby said, “You have to use reason. A lawnmower is not that loud … it’s not like putting off fireworks.”
What’s next: Residents will have a chance to continue to discuss the proposed ordinance at the Sept. 17 supervisors meeting. The document will available for public review until a possible vote on Oct. 3.