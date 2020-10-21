When: West Cocalico Township Supervisors meeting, Oct. 20.

What happened: Township supervisors scrutinized large bills that came before the board including one for Sunoco’s liquid gas pipeline project and another for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

Pipeline: Board Chairman James Stoner questioned $53,000 in paving materials, which Township Manager Carolyn Hildebrand said is for widening and repaving roads used by Sunoco in constructing a pipeline through the township.

Background: From 2016 to the end of 2019, Sunoco had been using portions of Shenk’s Mill, Furnace Hill, Lane and White Hall roads while working on the Mariner East II pipeline. After several time extensions, frustrating township efforts to repair the roads in question, Sunoco finally wrapped up work last year.

“Weird” accounting: Roadmaster Tom Showalter said the $53,000 supervisors are looking at actually represents the project coming in under budget, although he admitted the accounting is unusual. Acknowledging a lack of a breakdown in line items, Showalter, called the project financial documentation “kind of weird,” saying it’s hard to see project costs clearly because of cost-sharing by Sunoco and the township, and how bids were implemented.

Drug task force: The board delayed a $7,000 request for payment to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. Supervisors have discussed in recent months their desire that the drug task force be funded at the county level. Stoner noted the board agreed to hold the check until staff drafts a letter explaining the township’s position on future funding of the agency.