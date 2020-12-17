When: West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 14, with participants wearing masks and socially distanced.

What happened: Supervisors took care of paying a significant amount in township bills, the biggest of which was police costs. Out of a total of around $190,000 paid out during the meeting, approximately $170,000 went to the Ephrata Police Department for pension costs and other costs to retain police services.

Drug task force: The township also formally received thanks in a letter from Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams for another law enforcement payment of around $28,000 to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, a county initiative that county commissioners ask many municipalities to fund. Earlier this year, supervisors had been considering delaying West Cocalico’s contribution until they could get more information on whether the commissioners might agree to start funding the task force at the county level. However, in November, the board made the decision to go ahead and send the money anyway.

Traffic: Later in the meeting, supervisors dealt with speeding concerns in the Blue Lake Estates community off Route 897 between Reinholds and Blainsport. Two residents raised concerns about speeding motorists there. The township will be sending a letter to local residents asking them to watch their speeds and watch out for children at play.