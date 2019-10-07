- When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 3.

- What happened: Township supervisors unanimously voted in favor of a noise ordinance after fielding many fireworks complaints over the past year.

- Not just fireworks: Though townships can create a general noise ordinance, they are prohibited by state law from creating specific consumer fireworks ordinances, township solicitor Josele Cleary said. Thus, the ordinance also restricts “raucous yelling, shouting, hooting, whistling or singing” at night, along with a list of various sound amplification devices.

- Quotable: “State fireworks law is crazy,” Cleary said. “You can still regulate noise in general, and that’s what this does.”

- Enforcement: Ephrata Police Department, which patrols West Cocalico, can use the new ordinance to cite individuals who set off fireworks at random hours or violate the ordinance in other ways, officials said.

For more news from Lancaster County and its neighbors, click here.