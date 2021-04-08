When: West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, April 1.

What happened: Supervisors heard about a delegation from the township sent to talk with state Rep. Mindy Fee and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials about road maintenance problems.

Background: The state has jurisdiction of some roads in the township and is responsible for maintenance, while municipal crews handle the upkeep of other roads.

At issue: Manager Carolyn Hildebrand and roadmaster Tom Showalter met with Fee and PennDOT officials on March 30 to ask why the state delayed plowing several roads — Route 897, Peartown Road, Greenville Road and South Ridge Road — during a recent snowstorm. Hildebrand also mentioned problems assisting school buses on state routes and other safety issues.

Explanation: Hildebrand said state officials said five trucks broke down on the day of the storm. That, plus trouble with hiring, caused the delay.

Services: The board voted unanimously to appoint Commonwealth Code Inspection Service as the new zoning officer starting April 21.

Agricultural security: Supervisors approved adding a 21-acre property on South Cocalico Road to the township’s agricultural security area.

Toilets: Supervisors decided to keep the permanent bathrooms locked at Chapel Gate Park and not to deploy portable toilets there. She said the township is unable to meet COVID-19 cleaning requirements due to limited staff, so the township cannot open them. Vandalism, she said, could be a problem with portable toilets.