When: West Cocalico Township supervisors meeting, July 20.

What happened: Supervisors appointed two alternates to the township Zoning Hearing Board to ensure there are enough members to hear zoning cases. Alternates are Jeremy Weaver and Steve Laudenslager.

Why it matters: West Cocalico was unable to hold a zoning hearing in June because there was not a quorum of members present to take official action. Township Manager Hildebrand said the township does not want that to happen again.

Quotable: “Both Jeremy and Steve have served on the Zoning Hearing Board,” Hildebrand said. Jeremy served in another municipality; Steve served on ours. They are good choices. They can just step in and help us whenever and help us so we don’t have to cancel a hearing. We are thrilled to have them. They are both going to be tremendous assets.”

New zoning district: The township is preparing for a zoning change that adds a new “agricultural industrial” district. The process began this winter and has been moving quickly, Hildebrand said. The new district is designed for businesses that process an agricultural product. In particular, the John F. Martin & Sons meat and cheese company is part of this newly proposed land-use district. Another business impacted by the change is Denver Cold Storage, which deals with frozen, refrigerated and dry supply chain needs. The area around the businesses is rural. While the township wants to provide the support necessary for these businesses to thrive, officials said they do not want to change the overall rural character of the community.

What’s next: The zoning proposal is still a draft, and the township is seeking feedback from the businesses to share with officials. Hildebrand said she plans to have the zoning change advertised this fall, with an opportunity for required public comment, prior to taking effect in early winter.

Hoops court: Supervisors approved restoration for the Chapel Gate Park basketball court surface for a total cost of $8,140. There are a lot of scrapes and holes in the court, particularly from skateboards and scooters, Hildebrand said. This winter, if water gets in the holes and freezes, it will destroy the court, she said. The project will be complete prior to winter.

Running event: Supervisors approved the use of township roads for the Daisy Dash 5K for Oct. 30. The race starts at Cocalico High School. Proceeds from the race benefits Jan’s Circle of Friends, which provides assistance to children in the community affected by domestic violence or parental loss.