When: Supervisors meeting, Aug. 20.
What happened: The board agreed to advertise a new noise ordinance regulating fireworks if the board signs it into law.
Background: Since the state relaxed its fireworks law last year, residents have complained of fireworks disturbing pets, livestock and young children. Jennifer Murray, one of several residents in the audience, shared her documentation of fireworks activity for the week of July 4 and into August.
Quotable: “I’ve spoken to them,” she says of neighbors she claims have been setting off fireworks near buildings at various hours of the day and night. “They say it’s the law — they’re allowed to do this.”
Township proposal: As residents have come forward to talk about these issues, supervisors have been clear: municipal government cannot supersede state law with a more restrictive ordinance on fireworks specifically. However, with input from the Ephrata Police Department that serves the township, the board has crafted the noise ordinance limiting fireworks from 7 to 10 p.m. on specific days for a period of 30 minutes only.
Why it matters: Dog owners say the new measure would allow them to walk their dogs and avoid the kind of trauma they see their dogs experience when the pets hear fireworks’ explosions nearby. Vice Chairman Leon Eby said the ordinance will cover other noise issues such as all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes. Supervisors noted humorously the ordinance will also cover such offenses as excessive “hooting, shouting, singing or yelling.”
What’s next: The proposed ordinance is open for public review for 30 days. If the board signs the noise ordinance into law, fireworks not compliant with the posted rules will be a violation of township law. Township Manager Carolyn Hildebrand said residents will have to be willing to go the distance, even if that means testifying in front of a magistrate.