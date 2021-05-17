When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, May 11.

What happened: Mayor Bob Rissler reported some community members want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but don’t have transportation or the distance was too far to a vaccine center. WellSpan Health agreed to set up a walk-in vaccine center in the borough. Council authorized use of the community center at no charge to distribute the vaccine. No date has been scheduled.

Memorandum of understanding: Authorization was given by council to allow the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to use Vine Street as a detour for the Little Muddy Creek Bridge replacement in Brecknock Township.

Order approved: In response to residents’ concerns about zoning ordinance violations at 238 New St. reported at last month’s meeting, council approved serving a Notice of Violation/Cease and Desist Order to the property owner.

Roadwork: Approval was given for Caernarvon Township 2021 joint municipal roadwork for line painting to A-1 Traffic Control Products LLC, Douglasville, for 13,430 linear feet of single white lines and 18,190 feet of double yellow lines at a cost of $2,399.55.

Rebate: Council agreed to transfer the $5 per ton rebate from Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority due to closure of the Transfer Station Complex on Harrisburg Pike for tunnel roof repair to Eagle Disposal to offset costs for the waste hauler’s expenses and travel time to temporarily haul waste to the Waste to Energy facility in Bainbridge.