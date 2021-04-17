When: Terre Hill council meeting, April 13.

What happened: Resident Tim Martin expressed concern about vehicles without licenses or current inspections parked in neighbor’s yard on cement blocks. Some are leaking fluids, he said. And the same household has a young adult driving mini-cycles on the street at night with no license or lights, he said. Council members said other residents complained, too. Valerie Gregory, borough secretary, found after an investigation that the neighbor who resides at 238 New St. is in violation of the Borough Code of Ordinances health and safety section as well as the zoning ordinance for operating a business without approval. The borough solicitor was authorized to send a notice of violation/cease and desist letter to the property owner.

Quotable: “I’m not being vindictive or mean and don’t want the neighbor to get in trouble, but believe it’s an unsafe situation,” Martin said.

Fundraisers: Council approved two Weaverland Valley Fire Department fundraising events: a mud sale to be held on May 14 and 15 at Weaverland Produce Auction, New Holland, and an antique and classic car show on June 6 at Terre Hill Community Memorial Park.

Also: The Terre Hill Days Committee was given approval for the 2021 schedule of activities. A listing is posted at terrehilldays.com.