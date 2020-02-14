- When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Feb. 11.

- What happened: Weaverland Valley Fire Department Chief Alan Hurst gave the year-end fire report. The department spent 1,574 hours responding to 169 calls in 2019. Average response time from dispatch to location was three minutes. Fire loss was approximately $35,000.

- Quotable: “We are fortunate to have such a good crew who do a great job,” Hurst said.

- What’s next: Hurst said a pumper purchased used in 2012 will need to be replaced in the next year or two. A committee will be reviewing options for a new vehicle.

- Cooperative purchasing program: Council authorized participation in a cooperative bidding and purchasing agreement for road work with neighboring municipalities.